DEVON LIBRAN has been named SVP/Visual Content & Production for REPUBLIC RECORDS by EVP/GM JIM ROPPO.

LIBRAN will oversee the creation, production and distribution of immersive visual content for roster artists, spanning visualizers, music videos, lyric videos, and performance videos, working closely with SVP Creative Content & Development CHRIS BLACKWELL supporting the production of film, TV, and digital projects.

Commented ROPPO, “DEVON draws on a truly unique skillset as a proven producer, savvy executive, and all-around creative. He’s able to catalyze each artist’s vision on-screen seamlessly and will be integral to producing groundbreaking content for REPUBLIC. We’re honored to welcome him to the team.”

Added LIBRAN, who will be based at the label's LOS ANGELES office, “There is a tremendous energy at REPUBLIC. MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN, JIM ROPPO and the executive team share this sports mentality and competitive nature, which really resonated with me. I’m the type of guy who’s willing to run through a wall to be number one and be the best at everything I do. So, we were on the same page. I live by the personal motto, ‘Each new day is a chance to be great,’ and REPUBLIC is the best place to actualize that. I’m excited and humbled to work with such a strong roster and amazing team creating great content.”

LIBRAN most recently served as VP/Video & Content Production at ARTIST PARTNER GROUP (APG) where he spearheaded visual content for JASON DeRULO, LIL SKIES, DON TOLLIVER and others. As an independent producer, his credits also include shorts and videos for the likes of JENNIFER LOPEZ (“El anillo”), ENRIQUE IGLESIAS (“Nos fuimos lejos”), MARIAH CAREY (“Lil Snowman”), and more. LIBRAN has also appeared on-screen or contributed voiceover to a myriad of film and television projects, namely "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "The Hate U Give," "KEY & PEELE" and "Licks."

