The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) recently held their 45th Fall Management Conference in partnership with the U.S. BLACK CHAMBERS, INC & the POWER OF URBAN RADIO (USBC) (NET NEWS 8/27).

NABOB Pres. JIM WINSTON highlighted the state of the nation post-GEORGE FLOYD and recapped corporate America’s response. This was NABOB's first ever hybrid conference and it featured a keynote address, “A NABOB CONVERSATION WITH GENERAL MOTORS C-SUITE.”

Last year, NABOB developed a relationship with GM when the company sponsored “MORE THAN THAT WITH GIA PEPPERS." Since then, GM has committed to work with NABOB to increase its advertising on Black owned media from 2% of its media budget up to 8% by 2025.

You can watch the Keynote featuring GM CEO MARY BARRA and GM GLOBAL CMO DEBORAH WAHL & moderated by A WONDER MEDIA/AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN) CEO CHESLEY MADDOX-DORSEY below.

