Caroline Beasley

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP has announced operating results for the three- and nine-month periods ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2021. Net revenue during the three months ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 increased 26.7% to $62.9 million, primarily reflecting a year-over-year increase in audio advertising revenue, digital and other revenue due to the continued recovery of the commercial advertising market from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a decrease in political revenue.

BEASLEY reported operating income of $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, largely reflecting the year-over-year increase in net revenue and Station Operating Income (SOI, a non-GAAP financial measure), in addition to lower depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by higher operating and corporate expenses.

CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, "BEASLEY’s strong third quarter financial results reflect the operating and financial benefits of our digital transformation and revenue diversification initiatives, which are becoming more visible as we move deeper into the post-pandemic economic recovery. Accelerating demand from consumers and advertisers for our premium content and multi-platform marketing solutions drove third quarter net revenue of $62.9 million, marking a 6% increase over second quarter 2021 levels and a 27% increase over the comparable prior year period. Top line growth, combined with the meaningful actions we have taken over the past year to permanently reduce costs and improve operating efficiencies, resulted in a significant 45% year-over-year increase in SOI to $11.7 million, as well as positive free cash flow of approximately $1.7 million."

BEASLEY went on to say, "In summary, we continue to make significant progress on our near-term goal of returning all of our revenue sources to pre-pandemic levels, as we integrate our leading broadcast platform with our fast-growing digital solutions while maintaining deep local connections and reach within our markets. The experience of our team and competitive positions in our markets combined with the steps we have taken to reduce costs and improve operating efficiencies was evident in the strength of our third quarter results. These factors position us well for continued success, particularly as economic trends further improve in our markets."

« see more Net News