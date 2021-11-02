Reimagining

The 2022 NAB SHOW, APRIL 23-27 at the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER will feature destinations focused on three main points associated with content. Those three points, "Create", "Connect" and "Capitalize" will be set up in the North Hall, Central Hall and the new West Hall of the CONVENTION CENTER.

NAB EVP and Managing Dir., Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN commented, "We are reimagining NAB SHOW to more closely mirror today's media, entertainment and technology ecosystem in a way that is intuitive and makes it easier for attendees to navigate the event. We are also thrilled to offer new curated experience zones designed to spotlight innovation, stimulate meaningful networking, inspire new ways of thinking and provide premium education, insights and a focus on real-world implementation."

"Create" in the Central and North Halls will focus on content creation.

"Connect" in the new West Hall will be home to content distribution and delivery.

"Capitalize" in the North Hall focuses on content monetization.

A fourth NAB SHOW content pillar is in development and it will focus on components impacting all aspects of content creation and delivery.

NAB SHOW registration is now open at nabshow.com for access to the Show Floor and select education content. Registration for paid conferences and workshops will be available later this year.

