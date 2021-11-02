Now Available

KEY NETWORKS is partnering with SUMMIT TECHNOLOGY GROUP to bring ATMOS WEATHER REPORTING to radio. ATMOS WEATHER REPORTING uses artificial intelligence to generate scripts and text-to-speech synthesis to deliver local weather. All advertising inventory is within the forecasts and can be sold to local sponsors.

SUMMIT TECHNOLOGY Pres. PAUL STEWART said, "Automated weather reports aren’t new to the broadcast industry, but with ATMOS, we’re able to provide a weather report that sounds indistinguishable from a human speaker, and uses all the abbreviations inherent in our speech patterns. Best of all, stations can take control to adjust their reports based on their format and customize their virtual talent to suit their listenership."

KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN added, "KEY NETWORKS’ mission is to bring innovative products and services to the market that you cannot find anywhere else. Mission accomplished with ATMOS WEATHER powered by KEY NETWORKS. Stations will get precise and accurate weather forecasts without having to give up additional inventory outside the content. That is a game changer. This service works on any station in any format and you’ll want to sign up soon, as there is additional cutting edge technology coming that will provide even more localization to your weather forecast. Prepare to be wowed and provide your local listeners and advertisers with weather forecasts around the clock and branded as you desire. I’m beyond excited to get stations on board!"

You can check out a sample of ATMOST WEATHER REPORTING here.





