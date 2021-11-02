Stevens (Photo: Instagram/ShaneStevensMusic)

PURPLEBEAT MUSIC has signed Country and Pop singer/songwriter SHANE STEVENS to a publishing agreement. The signing comes during the massive success of the song STEVENS co-wrote with WALKER HAYES, "Fancy Like," which is currently #2 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart, has been nominated for an AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD in the "Favorite Country Song" category and was featured in an APPLEBEES commercial.

The MYRTLE BEACH, SC native has also written for Country and Pop artists including CARRIE UNDERWOOD, ARIANA GRANDE, LADY A, SARA EVANS, SELENA GOMEZ, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, MEGHAN TRAINOR, KELLIE PICKLER, RONNIE MILSAP, JO DEE MESSINA, JORDIN SPARKS, FIFTH HARMONY and LITTLE MIX.

“I could not be more excited or feel more blessed about being back in NASHVILLE and with my team at PURPLEBEAT," said STEVENS. "It’s like a homecoming for me, and nothing could possibly feel more right than being with ERIC [DAIGLE], MIKE [DOYLE], ANDY [FRIDAY], GRAHAM [KOTHMAN] and BOB [DOYLE]. Winning with them is a dream come true. This is a solid foundation to build on.”

“All of us at PURPLEBEAT are so excited to be working with SHANE," said the PURPLEBEAT MUSIC staff in a joint statement. "He is an absolute pro, and brings tremendous talent and experience to our roster. I think the success of 'Fancy Like' is just a glimmer of things to come.”

