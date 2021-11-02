Ralph Guild

RALPH GUILD, the founder of INTEREP RADIO in 1981, has died at the age of 93 in PALM BEACH, FL.

GUILD began his radio rep career with SAN FRANCISCO-based MCGAVREN RADIO in 1957. He opened the company's first East Coast office in NEW YORK. In 1967, the company name changed to MCGAVREN GUILD. In 1973, GUILD became the company's first President and COO, and later its Chairman.

GUILD started INTEREP RADIO in 1981, and brought independent rep firms together under the INTEREP umbrella, growing the company to over $1 billion in sales. In 1986, with GUILD at the helm, INTEREP started GROUP W RADIO SALES, which later became CBS RADIO SALES. INTEREP also started ABC RADIO SALES.

He was inducted into BROADCASTING & CABLE magazine's HALL OF FAME in 1991. In 1998, he was awarded the GOLDEN MIKE AWARD from the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION for outstanding contributions to the radio industry. In 2000, HOWARD UNIVERSITY honored GUILD for his support of HOWARD's communications graduates and his work in creating diversity in the industry. The BLACK BROADCASTERS ALLIANCE chose GUILD as its 2001 GOLDEN MIKE AWARD honoree for his efforts in supporting African Americans in reaching their career goals and financial success.

GUILD is survived by his children, GALE, LYNN, SHARON and ADAM, his 16 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. His son, MARC, passed away in 2020.

