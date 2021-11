Tauren Wells

TAUREN WELLS will be performing on the CRACKER BARREL float in the 95th MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE (11/25).



WELLS shared on INSTAGRAM, "I've watched this parade with my family every year for as long as I can remember. It's a dream I didn't know to dream, come true. Be sure to tune in! I'm council down the days."

