THE SPOKEN WORD AUDIO REPORT from NPR and EDISON RESEARCH will be released NOVEMBER 11. THE SPOKEN WORD AUDIO REPORT documents how news, podcasts, audiobooks, and talk radio’s share of audio listening is at an all-time high. Young and diverse users are consuming spoken word audio at record rates. This year, NPR and EDISON RESEARCH explore the listening preferences and motivations among consumers.

NPR VP/Sponsorship Marketing LAMAR JOHNSON and EDISON RESEARCH VP MEGAN LAZOVICK host a live webinar presenting the findings from the third annual SPOKEN WORD AUDIO REPORT on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11 at 2p EDT.

You can register for THE SPOKEN WORD AUDIO REPORT 2021 webinar here.

« see more Net News