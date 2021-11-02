Butler

MARC RADIO ups JERRY BUTLER to Market Manager for the company's GAINESVILLE/OCALA, FL cluster. BUTLER joined MARC to lead their local sales effort 14 months ago.

MARC RADIO EVP DAVE COBB commented, "JERRY BUTLER is an impressive mix of on-air talent, industry knowledge, experience and most importantly, results. Despite the economic challenges of the past year, JERRY has navigated our stations and inspired our local sales team to record-breaking sales. He’s earned this promotion and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next at MARC."

BUTLER added, "My cause has always been economic empowerment. MARC RADIO has assembled a team of passionate broadcasters who share our commitment to quality and growth. It's an honor to grow with this incredible company."

MARC RADIO/GAINESVILLE/OCALA, FL consists of Alternative WHHZ (100.5 THE BUZZ), Top 40/Rhythm WTMG (MAGIC 101.3), Classic Hits WXJZ, Country WPLL (I AM COUNTRY 106.9), Christian Talk WTMN-A/W242CS 96.3 FM/W278CI 103.5 FM (THE SHEPPARD) and Rhythmic AC WDVH-A W231DH 94.1 FM (R&B 94.1).

