Teaming Up

ACAST notes that the podcast THE STAND WITH EAMON DUNPHY has joined the ACAST CREATOR NETWORK. THE STAND is a current affairs, sports and culture podcast. The Irish podcast will now be hosted, distributed and monetised by ACAST.

DUNPHY has a broadcast career spanning more than 40 years and has pivoted his successes into the world of podcasting.

DUNPHY commented, "Informed comment requires time and investment in the very best contributors you can get. That’s what we do on The Stand and our growth and continued success prove that’s what people want from a podcast like ours. The stories that really need time — COVID, BREXIT, contemporary American politics, for example — can’t be covered in a soundbite. Our objective is to inform and entertain. We’ve come to ACAST because we believe they will help us grow and be stronger in Ireland and internationally."

ACAST Content Dir./Ireland JENNIFER DOLLARD added, "EAMON’s podcast is a testament to the journalistic calibre that podcasts can deliver listeners, and it’s this consistent quality that has earned THE STAND millions of listeners over the years. As part of the ACAST CREATOR NETWORK, we’re confident we can build on that success and help grow the show — not just in IRELAND but on a global scale."

