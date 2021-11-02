Souchack

Sad news to report from respected industry pro JOHN SOUCHACK, who writes, "Unfortunately my head of promotion position at PAVEMENT MUSIC was eliminated, so I'm on the hunt for my next opportunity."

Over his extensive career, SOUCHACK has also worked at ISLAND, HOLLYWOOD, BMG, TVT, RED DISTRIBUTION and WHITE MUSTANG RECORDS.

Reach out to this talented free agent at jsouchack@gmail.com or (917) 822-9259.

« see more Net News