New music festival

GREEN DAY and THE LUMINEERS to headline the inaugural INNINGS FESTIVAL FLORIDA, at RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM GROUNDS, TAMPA during the GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE’s spring training, MARCH 19-20th. The two-day event will have three stages featuring performances by INCUBUS, KHRUANGBIN, 311, NATHANIAL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, JIMMY EAT WORLD, GOO GOO DOLLS, O.A.R., HIGHLY SUSPECT. With appearances by MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL greats, OZZIE SMITH, GARY SHEFFIELD, JOHN KRUK, LOU PINIELLA, and A.J. PIERZYNSKI. There will also be a live taping of “Off the Mound with RYAN DEMPSTER,” an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians, curated local fare and family friendly activities.

Tickets go on sale, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th at 10a (ET) www.inningsfestival.com/florida. 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum. Kids seven and under may enter for free with a ticketed adult.

