Sign-up Today

TROY RESEARCH and GOODRATINGS are conducting another Contemporary Christian Christmas Music test this year. Each radio station gets their own research back, from their own listeners, at a dollar a song.



GOODRATINGS Partner TJ HOLLAND shared, "It’s such an important time for our stations. It’s the one time a year our music isn’t unfamiliar. It’s just a great opportunity to get your station dialed in for that Christmas CUME."



Interested CCM stations can sign-up by e-mailing tjholland@goodratings.com.

« see more Net News