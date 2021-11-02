-
Troy Research & Goodratings Team Up For Another Contemporary Christian Christmas Song Music Test
by Todd Stach
November 3, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TROY RESEARCH and GOODRATINGS are conducting another Contemporary Christian Christmas Music test this year. Each radio station gets their own research back, from their own listeners, at a dollar a song.
GOODRATINGS Partner TJ HOLLAND shared, "It’s such an important time for our stations. It’s the one time a year our music isn’t unfamiliar. It’s just a great opportunity to get your station dialed in for that Christmas CUME."
Interested CCM stations can sign-up by e-mailing tjholland@goodratings.com.