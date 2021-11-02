Big Joe Wants You

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WLHT (MIX 95.7)/GRAND RAPIDS, MI, Brand Mgr. KEN EVANS is seeking a co-host for the BIG JOE SHOW morning show. You’ll plug in across from JOE PESH, and also create content and engage the audience through various platforms. Candidates are encouraged to “look beyond the traditional role of a broadcaster and meet the audience where they are.”

Interested parties are asked to share an achievement-oriented resume noting quantifiable success in the digital and on-air landscape. You should also submit links to your audio aircheck and writing examples of your digital skills. Find out more on the TSM jobs portal here.

