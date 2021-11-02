Acquires Nirvana Digital

CREATE MUSIC GROUP, expands its global reach with the acquisition of NIRVANA DIGITAL, a MUMBAI-based company which is a YOUTUBE Enterprise partner in INDIA with over 20 billion minutes of video each month with a subscriber base of over 200 million. After the merger, CREATE MUSIC GROUP will have over 25 billion streams per month. As part of the acquisition, NIRVANA DIGITAL co-founder MANU KAUSHISH has been named CREATE MUSIC GROUP INDIA President and co-founder PINAKIN THAKKAR, is now CREATE MUSIC GROUP INDIA COO.

“INDIA is without a doubt one of the most exciting growth territories in the global music and media market,” said CREATE MUSIC GROUP Founder/CEO, JONATHAN STRAUSS. “We’ve been looking for the right way to build our business in India for some time now, and after being introduced to the NIRVANA DIGITAL’s co-founders and seeing the parallels between our two companies, we felt the right move was to acquire them and supercharge our entry into INDIA with one of its most forward-thinking new media companies.”

“CREATE works with the most recognizable artists and record labels in the world,” said KAUSHISH, who is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “CREATE’s relationships, technology and capital will help us fuel growth for INDIAN artists and record labels, who will gain access to a global distribution and monetization on major platforms including ITUNES, SPOTIFY, AMAZON MUSIC as well as INDIAN platforms like JIOSAAVN and GAANA.”

PINAKIN THAKKAR commented, “Similarly, this deal opens the doors for CREATE’s U.S. clients to access INDIA’s market of nearly 700 million young people and bring CREATE’s globally recognized brands, including FLIGHTHOUSE, which is the most followed creator channel on TIKTOK, to INDIA.”

« see more Net News