SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" (CT40) is offering a special THANKSGIVING holiday weekend edition. The “Thankful for the Hits” countdown will feature KELLY CLARKSON. The four-hour program will include her new CHRISTMAS song, “Glow,” with CHRIS STAPLETON, in addition to the week's 40 biggest hits and other regular show features.

“Thankful for the Hits” is available to affiliates, and to new markets on a first come, first served basis. It is available to air NOVEMBER 27th and 28th. For more information, email affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

