Season One "Who Killed MARGARET COON?" of the JED LIPINSKI written and narrated C13ORIGINALS GONE SOUTH podcast is set in a rural and corruption-plagued parish outside NEW ORLEANS, it explores the unsolved murder of the 41 year-old crusading sex crimes prosecutor MARGARET COON. LIPINSKI is a EMMY-and-PEABODY Award-nominated producer and journalist behind HULU’S FYRE FRAUD, NETFLIX’S THE PHARMACIST, and PARAMOUNT NETWORK’S REST IN POWER: THE TRAYVON MARTIN STORY.

Over eight episodes, LIPINSKI, a former New Orleans crime reporter, investigates the theories and motives surrounding COON’s murder. By tracking down former suspects and re-examining old leads, the series sheds new light on a bewildering crime that continues to haunt law enforcement and residents of the parish.

“I’ve been obsessed with the MARGARET COON mystery for years,” said LIPINSKI, who also co-produced the new Audible podcast series “Meltdown” about the 2008 financial crisis. “The number of strange twists and turns in the story make it a perfect fit for the true-crime podcast format. And the opportunity to work with C13ORIGINALS, creators of some of my favorite podcasts, has been a thrill.”

CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN added, “Aligning great production, with great storytelling, with a very dark and complex story set against the rich backdrop of this LOUISIANA region, makes for a very compelling documentary podcast. This story is wild.”

GONE SOUTH, the first two episodes are available on NOVEMBER 3rd, and the following WEDNESDAYS on most podcast platforms. Listen to the trailer at https://link.chtbl.com/GoneSouth_PR.









