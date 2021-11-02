Charese Fruge, Charley McCain

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the lowdown from CHARLEY McCAIN, Co-Host of “The Get Up Show”-- mornings on WSMW (Classic Hits 98.7)/GREENSBORO, NC.

Reflecting on what moves the needle for her these days, McCAIN said, “There have been so many opportunities to help and get to know each community where I’ve worked. Every time a person tells me they listen to us or repeats something funny they heard us talk about on the radio, it feels as good as the first time I heard it. I’ll never get used to the fact that thousands of people listen to me talk every day!”

