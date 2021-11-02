H.E.R.: Topping Soul Train Noms (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Three-time GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter/producer MAXWELL will receive the LEGEND AWARD at the 2021 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, while ASHANTI will receive the 'LADY OF SOUL honor at the ceremony, which airs SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28th at 8p (ET/PT) on BET and BET HER from the historic APOLLO THEATER in HARLEM.

Said MAXWELL, “It’s an honor to be presented with the LEGEND AWARD by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career.I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the APOLLO for an evening of excellence.”

Added ASHANTI, “I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s LADY OF SOUL honoree. This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ARETHA FRANKLIN ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR AWARD at the LADY OF SOUL AWARDS in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of SOUL TRAIN, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the APOLLO to celebrate."

H.E.R. leads the 2021 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS nominations with an impressive eight nods, while JAZMINE SULLIVAN and CHRIS BROWN garnered the second most nods with six nominations each. WIZ KID and TEMS are the third highest with five nods each, followed by BLXST with four nods. BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC, DOJA CAT and YUNG BLEU each have three nods.

TISHA CAMPBELL and TICHINA ARNOLD return as co-hosts.

The complete list of nominees for the 2021 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

BEST NEW ARTIST

BLXST

CAPELLA GREY

MORRAY

TEMS

TONE STITH

YUNG BLEU

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

ANTHONY HAMILTON

ASHANTI

CHARLIE WILSON

THE ISLEY BROTHERS

JAM & LEWIS

T-PAIN

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ALICIA KEYS

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

BLXST

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

LUCKY DAYE

TANK

USHER

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON

JAMES FORTUNE

KELLY PRICE

KIRK FRANKLIN

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

TASHA COBBS LEONARD

SONG OF THE YEAR

BLXST f/TY DOLLA $IGN & TYGA, "Chosen"

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC, "Leave The Door Open"

H.E.R., "Damage"

JAZMINE SULLIVAN< Pick Up Your Feelings'

WIZ KID f/TEMS, "Essence"

YUNG BLEU f/DRAKE, "You're Mines Still"

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BLXST, "No Love Lost"

DOJA CAT, "Planet HER"

GIVEON. "When It's All Said And Done... Take Time"

H.E.R., "Back Of My Mind"

JAZMINE SULLIVAN, "Heaux Tales"

WIZKID, "Made In Lagos"

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

"Can't Let It Show," KATE BUSH, DURRELL BABBS (TANK)

"Come Through," CARL MCCORMICK, CHRIS BROWN, H.E.R., KELVIN WOOTEN, MICHAEL L. WILLIAMS II, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN)



"Damage," ANTHONY CLEMONS JR., CARL MCCORMICK, H.E.R., JAMES HARRIS, JEFF GITELMAN, TERRY LEWIS, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R.)



"Essence" AYODEJI IBRAHIM BALOGUN, ONIKO EDDIE UZEZI, ONIKO EVAWERO, RICHARD ISONG, TEMILADE OPENIYI (WIZKID f/TEMS)



"Leave The Door Open," BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)

"Pick Up Your Feelings," BLUE JUNE, CHI, AUDRA MAE BUTTS, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KYLE COLEMAN, MICHAEL HOLMES (JAZMINE SULLIVAN)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

CHLOE X HALLE, "Ungodly Hour"

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG, "City Girls"

LIZZO f/CARDI B, "Rumors"

NORMANI fCARDI B- "Wild Side"

USHER, "Bad Habits"

BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO, "Go Crazy" (Remix)

DOJA CAT f/SZA, "KIss Me More"

H.E.R. f/CHRIS BROWN, "Come Through"

JAZMINE SULLIVAN f/H.E.R., "Girl Like Me"

WIZKID f/TEMS, "Essence"

YUNG BLEU f/DRAKE, "You're Mines Still"

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC, "Leave The Door Open"

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO, "Go Crazy" (Remix)

H.E.R., "Damage"

JAZMINE SULLIVAN, "Pick Up Your Feelings"

NORMANI f/CARDI B, "Wild Side"

WIZKID f/TEMS , "Essence"

