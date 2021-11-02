Prince: Legacy To Be Celebrated (Photo: theincomparable_rj / Shutterstock.com)

The PRINCE ESTATE is partnering with brand experience company SUPERFLY to create a live immersive show to honor the music icon, scheduled to premiere in CHICAGO in 2022.

SUPERFLY co-founder KERRY BLACK said, “There are few ways to encounter music in a physical space outside of live concerts. This project will change that, pioneering a new approach to experiences while respecting the creative vision of the artist.”

PRIMARY WAVE acquired 50% of the PRINCE estate last summer from three of the musicians’ heirs, though SHARON NELSON, PRINCE'S half-sister, along with siblings NORINNE and JOHN, turned down the offer to buy their share.

SUPERFLY will roll out more such projects in the next few months after creating immersive fan experiences at BONNAROO, OUTSIDE LANDS, CLUSTERFEST, BRAVOCON and the REVOLT SUMMIT.

