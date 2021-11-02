Kid Kelly

BROOKLYN native and Radio Hall of Famer KID KELLY returns to the Tri-State Area, signing on for nights at PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY-WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN,NJ, as of MONDAY (11/15). He’ll be doing a custom show for the station as part of his “Kid Kelly Daily” syndication deal through WESTWOOD ONE. He replaces DREW MILLER, who exited this week.

Known and loved in the area for his many years doing nights at WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, KID went on to become a force at SIRIUS/XM programming and jocking on the HITS 1 channel. He continues his very successful syndicated “BACKTRAX USA” programming as well.

Announcing the new addition, PD ROBBY BRIDGES said, “I’ve known the KIDSTER for more than 20 years and I couldn’t be more pumped to bring him back to the area for nights on 107.1 THE BOSS! I know with his history in the market, our audience that loves the songs of the 80s and more will be thrilled to hear a voice they heard play them for the first time now on our air. Also, when we worked together at Z100 he took my 2001 Honda Accord for a joyride and my insurance premiums have never come down so I’ll need to speak to him about that.” KELLY added, “Yeah put that scary Top 40 guy on at night see what they can do -- ROBBY BRIDGES forward thinking radio executive!”

