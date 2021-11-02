Julian Wants To Be On Your Radio

Longtime major market personality JULIAN NIEH, aka, JULIAN ON THE RADIO, is currently doing parttime at BONNEVILLE Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO, tracking afternoons at afternoons for ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95.5)/PORTLAND, as well as stations for SUMMIT MEDIA has now added middays at ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX (997 DJX)/LOUIVILLE.

JULIAN previously did afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO, KZZP (104.7 KISSFM)/PHOENIX, mornings & nights at AUDACY Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO along with nights on iHEARTMEDIA Top WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON.

And, JULIAN is available for his next full-time opportunity, preferably in AM or PM drive. He also hosts a weekly video podcast on YOUTUBE. Check out his site for that and some audio at https://www.julianontheradio.com or reach him at julianontheradio3@gmail.com.

