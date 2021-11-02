CHECK LOCAL LISTINGS

NBC has confirmed that ATLANTIC RECORDS' artist ED SHEERAN will indeed perform on this week's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. There had been doubts that he would, after the singer revealed earlier that he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

It was also announced that REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT, who performed CAROLE KING's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" at the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME induction ceremony last week, will also grace the stage at 30 ROCK, when she's the show's musical guest the following weekend, NOVEMBER 13. It will be her fifth time on the show.

In addition, NBC revealed that WARNER RECORDS' artist SAWEETIE had been scheduled as the musical guest for the NOVEMBER 20 broadcast.

