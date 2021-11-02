Are You In Compliance?

KEN MILLS feels that many public radio and TV stations are failing to make their websites honor the requirements of the American Disability Act, which can leave them open to litigation. This is the reason he has launched WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY AUDITS, so that leaders of public radio and TV stations can know how well their websites are communicating with sight-challenged viewers and what their possible liabilities are.

MILLS knows the issues from his personal experience. “I’ve been working in public broadcasting since the late 1980s. I had a big change in my life in July 2020 when my prescription eye drops caused a severe allergic reaction. I lost over half of my visual acuity and two-thirds of my field of view.”

MILLS said he was familiar with website accessibility problems before his vision loss. When vision loss happened to him, he learned millions of other Americans were facing the same challenges.

The WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY AUDITS are now in the beta testing phase. To learn more or participate in a beta test, contact MILLS at (612) 819-8456, or at publicradio@hotmail.com.

« see more Net News