John Reed Joins Playmaker As VP/Content
by Roy Trakin
November 3, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
COX MEDIA GROUP Sr. Multimedia Producer JOHN REED has left the company and joined PLAYMAER as VP/Content and host of its signature SNAPCHAT shows. PLAYMAKER is a sport media management company with more than 12 million social followers on various platforms which creates shows for SNAPCHAT, manages athletes and designs sports apparel.
Reach him at itsjohnreed@gmail.com.
REED was previously based in MIAMI at COX MEDIA and had stints at both BET and iHEARTRADIO.