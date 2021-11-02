John Reed

COX MEDIA GROUP Sr. Multimedia Producer JOHN REED has left the company and joined PLAYMAER as VP/Content and host of its signature SNAPCHAT shows. PLAYMAKER is a sport media management company with more than 12 million social followers on various platforms which creates shows for SNAPCHAT, manages athletes and designs sports apparel.

Reach him at itsjohnreed@gmail.com.

REED was previously based in MIAMI at COX MEDIA and had stints at both BET and iHEARTRADIO.

« see more Net News