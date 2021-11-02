-
Eastlan Releases September 2021 Ratings
EASTLAN RATINGS has released SEPTEMBER 2021 books for the following 17 total markets: SOUTH BEND, IN; SANTA ROSA, CA; SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA; LAUREL/HATTIESBURG, MS; LaSALLE/PERU, IL; LAFAYETTE, IN; KALISPELL, MT; JOHNSON CITY/KINGSPORT/BRISTOL, TN/VA; FORT WAYNE, IN; FREDERICKSBURG,VA; ELKHART, IN; DECATUR, IL; CHARLESTON, WV; BILLINGS, MT, and BEND/CENTRAL OREGON, OR.
