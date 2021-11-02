The Gap Band IV

RONNIE WILSON, founding member of the GAP BAND and older brother of 'UNCLE' CHARLIE WILSON has died at the age of 73 from a stroke with wife LINDA BOULWARE-WILSON at his side.

His wife remembered him on FACEBOOK as "a genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music."

WILSON formed THE GAP BAND with brothers CHARLIE and ROBERT WILSON in the '70s in their hometown of TULSA.

The band scored notable hits in the 80s, including "You Dropped a Bomb on Me." featured on the band's 1982 album, GAP BAND IV. In the aftermath of the SEPPTEMBER 11th attacks, the song was placed on CLEAR CHANNEL's memo about "lyrically questionable" songs to play on the radio in the wake of the 2001 tragedy.

