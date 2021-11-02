Jay D

On-air personality and programmer "JAY D" DOMINGUEZ, who had been on-air at URBAN ONE Urban Contemporary KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT)/DALLAS since 2012, but was laid off during COVID. JAY D is now back at CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KLIF-FM (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS, starting this weekend.

"Sid Kelly is the PD and I'm excited to work with him," says JAY D. "And we already have a good rapport."

