Brad Davis

BRAD DAVIS, who spent 43 years hosting mornings on RED WOLF Talk WDRC-A (THE TALK OF CONNECTICUT)/HARTFORD, has died. DAVIS began his broadcast career as a TV personality in HARTFORD and moved into radio at WDRC-A.

In 2015, DAVIS was inducted into the CONNECTICUT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME.

There's more from the HARTFORD COURANT here.





