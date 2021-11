Curl (Photo: Facebook)

Market veteran JONJON CURL has joined iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKFS (KISS 107.1)/CINCINNATI for afternoons. JONJON & FRIENDS is now on from 2-7p.

CURL spent 13 years at crosstown HUBBARD Top 40 WKRQ (Q102). CURL left WKRQ in 2020 as APD/afternoon host.

CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO Talk WVXU/CINCINNATI TV/media chief JOHN KIESEWETTER shares more here.

« see more Net News