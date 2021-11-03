John Fagot

ALL ACCESS has learned that one of the nicest people in the music business has passed away, JOHN FAGOT (11/02) at age 78.

JOHN’s decades-long career included VP/Promotion posts at Columbia Records, CAPITOL RECORDS and HOLLYWOOD RECORDS as well as RADIO & RECORDS Sr. Dir./Digital Initiatives.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, “I’d know and laughed with JOHN FAGOT for years. Every time we chatted, it was a crackup. A warm, sunny man with lots of credibility and so much personal love and support from his many friends, label teammates, and his family. When I opened the doors on ALL ACCESS, he was one of my first clients and always a supporter. May GOD bless you, JOHN, on your eternal journey.”

No word on the specifics of JOHN's passing or arrangements at this time. More details soon.

