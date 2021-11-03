New On Acast

ACAST is launching "NOT YOUR AVERAGE JO", a new podcast series with NETFLIX host, writer and travel expert JO FRANCO. FRANCO is host of the NETFLIX series THE WORLD'S MOST AMAZING VACATION RENTALS".

The podcast premieres NOVEMBER 10 with FRANCO in conversation with guests to offer advice designed to help young adults, students and professionals tackle common issues in today's world. The podcast aims to cover topics including being multicultural, managing student debt, dating, making money while traveling, building a healthy relationship with social media, becoming fluent in foreign languages, and more.

New episodes of "NOT YOUR AVERAGE JO" will be published every WEDNESDAY beginning NOVEMBER 10.

« see more Net News