All Masked Up

SIRIUSXM super personality HOWARD STERN is a fan of radio and of syndicated radio personality BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE.

YESTERDAY (11/02) STERN and BUBBA yakked, while both were on the air, with each other, prompted by another guest on STERN’s show who does impressions, including one of BUBBA.

According to HOWARDSTERN.COM, BUBBA said, “I loved it,” he told HOWARD of the impression, before jokingly offering up his own services. “If you could send me some tchotchkes and a $20 bill you can just get the real BUBBA on.”

BUBBA and STERN chatted about life, radio and DOORDASH, which BUBBA worked for over the SUMMER. Was it for a bit? Did he do it for the money? “Just like my entire radio shtick, I think there’s a little bit of truth in both,” he admitted “I did [it] during the summer just during high-impact COVID … you could get like $9 an hour extra for a $23 delivery … I was going to try and incorporate my radio show saying that hey, if you order between 5 and 7 on this particular day, I might be the guy that delivers it off to you.”

STERN co-host ROBIN QUIVERS joked, “I would have ordered something if I had known I could get BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE delivering."

BUBBA apparently did DOORDASH on downlow: “I had a mask on … I was pulling up in an ’06 ex-cop car Crown Vic so no, I didn’t get recognized for nothing. I’m just a short, portly guy – there’s a million of me in TAMPA.”

Catch the STERN/BUBBA interview here.

« see more Net News