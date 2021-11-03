Hosted By iHeartMedia/Memphis

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS will host the Sixth Annual "DR. PHILLIP BOWDEN COGNAC CARS AND CIGARS" event on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13 at MEMPHIS' METAL MUSEUM. A portion of the proceeds will benefit DOROTHY DAY HOUSE, an organization fighting homelessness in the MEMPHIS community.

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS stations Hip Hop N R&B WHRK (K97), R&B KJMS (V101.1), Top 40 KWNW (101.9 KISS FM), R&B WDIA-A, Talk WREC-A, Classic Rock WEGR (ROCK 103) are promoting the event with on-air personalities BIG SUE, MIC TEE, STAN BELL, and more will be in attendance.

