SUMMITMEDIA has named PAUL WINDISCH GSM for its SPRINGFIELD, MO cluster, which includes News Talk KSGF, Adult Hits KRVI, Country KTTS and Top 40 KSPW.

WINDISCH joins the SUMMITMEDIA team with 25 years of media experience, and most recently owned FREEDOM CONSULTING LLC. Before that, he worked in television and served as GM for KOPLAR COMMUNICATIONS from 2011 to 2018, where he helped launch FOX KRBK Channel 5/SPRINGFIELD. He served as Market Mgr. for CLEAR CHANNEL RADIO before his time in television.

“PAUL has roots in our community, a successful track record of helping businesses grow and the ability to lead our sales organization through an ever-changing business environment,” said SUMMITMEDIA SPRINGFIELD Pres. JANELLE MOFFETT. “PAUL is the perfect person to lead our sales team, and we’re fortunate to welcome him to the SUMMITMEDIA team.”

“I believe we all should strive to bring out the best in others, whether that is the people I work with, peers or clients,” said WINDISCH. “It’s clear SUMMITMEDIA embodies these same principles, recognizing their people are their most important asset. I feel incredibly blessed and excited to join this company.”

