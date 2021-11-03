Maybe Some Mariah?

Supply chain shortage? There's no shortage of holiday music channels at SIRIUSXM as the satcaster launched the most holiday channels in its history. SIRIUSXM's 19 ad-free holiday channels represent a new record for the company.

Added to the lineup this year are HOLIDAY INSTRUMENTALS, NOËL INCONTOURNABLE, HOLLY and HOLIDAY TRADITIONS. Among the channels making a return is HALLMARK CHANNEL RADIO, which features timeless music and carols, hosted by stars of the network's popular holiday movies..

The music channels are available on the SXM app now. For more information check out: www.siriusxm.com/holiday-music.

« see more Net News