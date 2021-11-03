Key Networks To Represent Radio's Fresh Eyes

Syndicator KEY NETWORKS will represent veteran broadcasters JOHN SHOMBY and DAVE PAULUS’ new radio consultancy partnership, RADIO'S FRESH EYES to represent the consulting firm's services to stations for cash or barter.

As previously reported when it launched last month, RADIO’S FRESH EYES provides clients with insight that supports growth and changes perspective on paths to success, while keeping team-building strong, especially after the effects of COVID economy in the workplace (NET NEWS 10/4).

“When we started KEY NETWORKS, the goal was to be associated with the biggest brands and best in class product and people,” said KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN. "RADIO’S FRESH EYES checks all the boxes, and I couldn’t be happier to be working with DAVE and JOHN on this project. They are consummate professionals who know all facets of the business and provide the leadership your station needs to win.”

“When JOHN and I developed RADIO’S FRESH EYES, we presented it as ‘We get it because we’ve lived it.' We know the cash challenges many broadcasters are currently experiencing, and our partnership with KEY NETWORKS allows our broadcast partners to utilize our team without a cash outlay,” said PAULUS. “We’re thrilled to develop this partnership with the team at KEY NETWORKS and can’t wait to offer our prospective clients our services for a minimal barter commitment. Time to get some ‘fresh eyes’ on the radio industry today!”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be associated with DENNIS GREEN and KEY NETWORKS,” said SHOMBY. “Having worked with DENNIS during my days at CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE, I know what he brings to the table for us and the ease that our clients will have with KEY NETWORKS. We know this will be a good way for our prospective clients to get the management and leadership assistance they need coming out of this pandemic and working toward the future.”





