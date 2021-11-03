Query

EMMIS Sports WIBC-HD2-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN) /INDIANAPOLIS has tapped JAKE QUERY to join THE FAN MORNING SHOW as permanent co-host with KEVIN BOWEN. “KEVIN & QUERY” will begin on MONDAY NOVEMBER 8th, 7-10a (ET). Most recently, he co-hosted the QUERY and SCHULTZ SHOW on WNDE/INDIANAPOLIS --he'd done so for 8 years.

QUERY said, “I’m thrilled to be joining EMMIS and KEVIN on the morning. KEVIN is an exceptionally knowledgeable broadcaster, which I hope will complement my average-at-best academic resume.

"During the last 22 months, I’ve been fortunate to gain many valuable, and previously overlooked, personal perspectives. One thing that needed no further solidification was my love for the city of INDIANAPOLIS. To be given the privilege to again speak to and with people from all corners and backgrounds of this town means the world to me. I’m grateful for the opportunity and am excited to be part of the trajectory of the morning show on THE FAN. It’s a great honor.”

EMMIS VP/Programming DAVID WOOD added, “JAKE is an INDIANAPOLIS sports lifer and a gifted storyteller. It was clear that KEVIN and JAKE had an instant and interesting chemistry when they did several shows together in OCTOBER. They are going to GIVE INDY sports fans a consistently fun and informative show.”

« see more Net News