Good (Photo: Molly Bouchon)

NASHVILLE-based SMACKSONGS, in partnership with KING PEN MUSIC/WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE, is extending its worldwide publishing agreement with songwriter/producer PETE GOOD. He has written songs cut by Country artists including TIM McGRAY, WALKER HAYES, RASCAL FLATTS and DARIUS RUCKER, and produced projects for TENILLE TOWNES, CB30, and MONUMENT RECORDS artists BRANDON RATCLIFF, TEDDY ROBB and ALEX HALL.

“I’m very excited to continue writing songs for SMACKSONGS and KING PEN MUSIC,” said GOOD, who originally signed his publishing deal in 2018. “I have always felt at home with this team, and appreciate their pursuit of great songs.”

"It has been a real blessing to work beside such a hardworking, dedicated friend, PETE GOOD, and watching his amazing talent continue to evolve," said KING PEN MUSIC President KELLY KING. "I am looking forward to continuing our partnership with SMACKSONGS, as well with WARNER CHAPPELL joining the team, and what the future holds for us."

"We’ve had a great working relationship with PETE GOOD and he’s been a really valuable member of our roster and team,” said SMACK Chief Creative Officer ROBIN PALMER. "We’re excited to continue this successful partnership with KELLY and KING PEN MUSIC.”

« see more Net News