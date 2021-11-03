Debuts Today

LEMONADA MEDIA's previously-announced (NET NEWS 1/21) first fictional podcast, "HERE LIES ME," a middle school dramedy with "THE LONGEST SHORTEST TIME" podcast veteran and Young Adult book author HILARY FRANK, is debuting TODAY (11/3) with its first two episodes. The show, featuring a cast of real teens along with JUNE DIANE RAPHAEL, W. KAMAU BELL, MICHAEL CHERNUS, and ROB HUEBEL, tells a story of a 13-year-old discovering her NEW ENGLAND town's dark side.

FRANK said, "I wanted to make a show about middle school that depicts adolescence with the intensity, darkness, and absurdity that kids experience when they're going through it. Lemonada has given me the freedom to run wild with that idea -- and to make the show as edgy and weird as I believe middle school really is."

LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER added, "LEMONADA was so excited to work with the goddess of podcasting herself, HILLARY FRANK, to present our first fictional series."

« see more Net News