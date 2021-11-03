Launching November 4th

MUSIC4CLIMATEJUSTICE (M4CJ), a non-profit (501c3) concert and events series platform gathering more than 350 artists from around the world, will take place during the global climate summit COP26. The eight-day event, which launches NOVEMBER 4th, will feature top performers, breakout musicians, and indigenous artists who've come together to focus a spotlight on climate justice. Educational interviews and panels with business and thought leaders, athletes, and activists are also a part of the platform. Launching live from the GLASGOW MARRIOTT at 7p (GT), themed performances will occur every night through the end of COP on November 12th.

Funds raised through MUSIC4CLIMATEJUSTICE will support a combination of non-profit and social impact organizations dedicated to tackling climate change challenges through projects and initiatives designed to limit global warming and support climate refugees and those most impacted by climate change. Beneficiaries include THE CLIMATE JUSTICE ALLIANCE, GUARDIANS OF THE FOREST, CONSERVATION INTERNATIONAL, the UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE STOCK EXCHANGES INITIATIVE, and THE MUSIC4CLIMATE IMPACT FUND.

CEO & Founder/HEALRWORLD and Founder/MUSIC4CLIMATEJUSTICE, MICHELE BONGIOVANNI said, “Everyone talks about how the world is going to be destroyed by climate change in twenty years or so, but the indigenous, black and brown communities, as well as women and children, are already suffering the worst effects. We need to use music to spotlight their plight and raise capital to make a real difference right now.”

BONGIOVANNI added, "This global event is not just another concert, it's the start of a movement to ignite radical collaboration between musicians, artists, athletes, changemakers, activists, brands, and organizations to save our planet. To drive measurable activation, we will also link to HEALRWORLD's new SDG-focused community and eCommerce platform supporting global ESG-committed small businesses as a vehicle for people to vote with their wallet for a better world.”

