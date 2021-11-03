Expanding 'Back To Live'

SIDE DOOR will expand it's successful BACK TO LIVE Program worldwide, offering subsidies for live and virtual shows hosted in unique spaces. Residents around the world who would like to host shows in their private spaces or online can apply for financial support to subsidize eligible show costs.

SIDE DOOR, the “any space is a venue” marketplace platform for the arts, is designed to increase live performance spaces by supporting existing spaces and helping first-time hosts get started. The program will help artists return to live entertainment quickly within a financially sustainable model despite a widespread loss of small-to-medium-sized clubs throughout the UNITED STATES. SIDE DOOR aims to give all artists the opportunity to perform by empowering everyday people to get involved, hosting and curating shows in their own spaces for their communities. Hosts on SIDE DOOR represent a diverse range of spaces from backyards and living rooms, to commercial businesses and community halls.

A wide array of hosts are eligible to apply for In-Person or Hybrid shows – live music venues, commercial spaces, private, outdoor spaces, businesses, community spaces, residential and more – for up to $500 of support depending on the size of the show. Artists performing online-only shows can apply for a promotional digital ad campaign subsidy of $100. Subsidy is not guaranteed. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

To apply for the subsidy, click here.

