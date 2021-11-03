ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, has selected its new Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 term. Previously announced officer roles for ACM LIFTING LIVES 2021-2022 term are Chair TROY VOLLHOFFER (PREMIER GLOBAL PRODUCTION), Vice-Chair LORIE LYTLE (FRIDRICH & CLARK REALTY), VP DANIEL MILLER (FUSION MUSIC), Treasurer DUANE CLARK (FBMM) and Secretary TAYLOR WOLF (ACM LIFTING LIVES) (NET NEWS 8/12).

“As we conclude a monumental year for ACM LIFTING LIVES, we are grateful for the service of this year’s board members and the role they played in helping to distribute more than $3.8 million in funds to our Country music community,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. “We are excited to welcome our new board members and to utilize their unique expertise and passion in continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of others though the power of music.”

Newly elected representative directors include:

RAC CLARK, LION'S HEART ENTERTAINMENT

SHAWN McSPADDEN, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT

DARIN MURPHY, CAA

ANNIE ORTMEIER, UMG NASHVILLE

Newly elected public directors include:

SCOTT ADKINS, ADKINS PUBLICITY

TIFFANY BRUSH, TOPGOLF

ELLEN LEHMAN, COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE

JUDEE ANN WILLIAMS, CAA

Newly appointed public director:

JULIE GORDON

« see more Net News