ACM Lifting Lives Selects New Board Of Directors for 2021-22 Term
by Shawn Reed
November 3, 2021 at 9:52 AM (PT)
ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, has selected its new Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 term. Previously announced officer roles for ACM LIFTING LIVES 2021-2022 term are Chair TROY VOLLHOFFER (PREMIER GLOBAL PRODUCTION), Vice-Chair LORIE LYTLE (FRIDRICH & CLARK REALTY), VP DANIEL MILLER (FUSION MUSIC), Treasurer DUANE CLARK (FBMM) and Secretary TAYLOR WOLF (ACM LIFTING LIVES) (NET NEWS 8/12).
“As we conclude a monumental year for ACM LIFTING LIVES, we are grateful for the service of this year’s board members and the role they played in helping to distribute more than $3.8 million in funds to our Country music community,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. “We are excited to welcome our new board members and to utilize their unique expertise and passion in continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of others though the power of music.”
Newly elected representative directors include:
RAC CLARK, LION'S HEART ENTERTAINMENT
SHAWN McSPADDEN, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT
DARIN MURPHY, CAA
ANNIE ORTMEIER, UMG NASHVILLE
Newly elected public directors include:
SCOTT ADKINS, ADKINS PUBLICITY
TIFFANY BRUSH, TOPGOLF
ELLEN LEHMAN, COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE
JUDEE ANN WILLIAMS, CAA
Newly appointed public director:
JULIE GORDON