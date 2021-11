Jack Davis

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to retired former iHEARTMEDIA/ASHEVILLE, NC and GREENVILLE, SC OM JEFF DAVIS on the loss of his father. JACK ARTHUR DAVIS died on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st in FORT WAYNE, IN at the age of 87.

See the complete obituary and details of funeral services planned for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th in HUNTINGTON, IN, here.





