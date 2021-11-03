Ginsberg

ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT and WRENSONG PUBLISHING have jointly signed songwriter/producer JOE GINSBERG to an exclusive music publishing agreement.

GINSBERG has both writing and producing experience in the Country and Pop formats, and has had cuts with CARLY PEARCE, LARRY FLEET, BAILEY BRYAN and others. He spent 15 years in LOS ANGELES primarily touring with bands signed to WARNER/REPRISE and SIDE ONE DUMMY RECORDS. He then had success when he co-wrote MIRANDA LAMBERT's "Little Red Wagon," which led him to NASHVILLE, where he was signed with BMG NASHVILLE from 2014 through 2020.

"JOE is that rare writer who feels genuine in multiple music styles and brings a unique flavor to whatever world he's contributing to," said ANTHEM MUSIC PUBLISHING Pres. TIM WIPPERMAN. "He's great to have in the house."

"'Little Red Wagon' has been one of my favorite songs in the recent past," said WRENSONG Owner/Pres. REE GUYER. "Being able to not only meet JOE, but get the opportunity to work with him, I was absolutely thrilled. He's definitely coming into his own as an amazing writer and producer, and we are thrilled to have him as a part of the ANTHEM/WRENSONG family. Along with being an incredibly talented songwriter, GINSBERG's gift and passion for production is unmatched."

“I am so honored and proud to join the WRENSONG/ANTHEM family," said GINSBERG. "WRENSONG’s enthusiasm and focus is unmatched in this business ... From our first meeting I felt free and inspired to be my creative (and strange) self. In this business that type of spark can often be a difficult thing to find, and I am so excited to take this ride together."

