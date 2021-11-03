Making Your Dreams Come True

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM)/CHICAGO wants to know "What's On Your Bucket List" for 2021. The idea started with an on-air conversation which launched a plan to actually make bucketlist moments come true for listeners.

According to staff members, "If the last 18 months taught us anything, we know now that there is no time like the present to experience what the world has to offer. We are sending listeners on their honeymoon they never got to take, offering the chance to see the northern lights, and so many more opportunities. Click here to tell 103.5 KISS-FM what's on your bucket list.





