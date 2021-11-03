-
Radio Mercury Awards To Be Broadcast Virtually November 17th
by Charese Frugé
November 4, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS are celebrating 30 years and the 2021 winners. Be a part of the celebration by watching the ceremony virtually on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th at 6p (ET). Click here to RSVP for the event.
In addition, Awards officials have curated three decades' worth of memories to scroll through, share and reminisce about. Click here to check them out.