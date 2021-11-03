Wednesday, November 17th

The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS are celebrating 30 years and the 2021 winners. Be a part of the celebration by watching the ceremony virtually on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th at 6p (ET). Click here to RSVP for the event.

In addition, Awards officials have curated three decades' worth of memories to scroll through, share and reminisce about. Click here to check them out.

