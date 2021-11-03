Starr

SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA has named VICTOR STARR Dir./Programming and Operations for the cluster. He'll also serve as PD for Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1).

Most recently, STARR was PD at AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER.

SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA Market Pres. RICK PARRISH commented, "VICTOR’s vast background and experience make him the perfect individual to lead our programming team. His leadership will help the continuing growth of each of our stations, with our audiences and our overall ratings."

STARR added, "I am very excited to join a fantastic team in OMAHA! The brands are great, the team is top notch and I am ready to help take the cluster to the next level of success. A huge, 'thank you' to RICK THOMAS, RANDY CHASE and RICK PARRISH for this amazing opportunity."

STARR begins MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8, overseeing Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1), Sports KXSP-A (590 ESPN), Classic Rock KKCD, AC KSRZ (STAR 104.5) and Rock KEZO (Z-92).

