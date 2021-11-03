-
Media Excellence Awards Nominations End Midnight Nov 15th
by DC Rahe
November 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM (PT)
Nominations for the MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS (MEAs) are now being accepted until MIDNIGHT, NOVEMBER 15th at www.mediaxawards.com. These awards provide an opportunity for companies, products, and individuals to be recognized for their achievements. The MEAs offer exposure to extraordinary accomplishments by innovators and leaders in companies of various sizes in all major industries. Winners will be announced publicly JANUARY 10th, 2022.
Eligibility:
- All organizations
- Individuals (leaders of industry)
- Open to any part of the world
- Any company size: Start Up, Small Business. Enterprise
Categories & Awards:
- Premiere Awards: Humanitarian, Social Awareness, Industry Star
- Business Awards: Start-up, Crypto & Commerce, Delivery Platform, User Experience, International, Utility/Productivity
- Technology Awards: Breakout Trends, Best Product, Artificial Intelligence, Live Streaming /Video, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality
- Entertainment Awards: Entertainment Related Marketing, Original Content, Branded Experience, Connected Daily Lifestyle, Entertainment Apps, Sports, Games, eSports
Entry fee is per submission, per category. Companies may enter into as many categories as they wish, but there is only 1 category per submission.
The Winners receive:
- One personalized Crystal award per winning entry
- Digital logo for royalty- free use online and in print for a year.
- Issued press release announcing winners
- Recognition on the Business Intelligence Website, social media outlets
- Guest on Media Mavens Podcast
- Editorial piece and/or highlights in the industry newsletter
Download Guidelines Here: MEA Rules & Guidelines
For more information about categories and submission requirements, visit www.mediaxawards.com.